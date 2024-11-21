Akhilesh Yadav thanks UP citizens, criticizes outsourcing of key government posts

A day after polling concluded for nine assembly by-elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav wrote a letter on Thursday thanking the people of Uttar Pradesh for maintaining their morale despite alleged administrative pressure during voting.

In a social media post, Yadav stated, “The by-elections in nine assembly seats were a contest of 90% of the state’s population against the dominant BJP, which denies the unity, respect, and rights of the ‘PDA’ (backward classes, Dalits, and minorities). Even the pointed guns of the negative BJP and its autocratic government could not break the courage of the PDA.”

He extended his congratulations to voters, candidates, the entire PDA community, the INDI Alliance, and workers and leaders from the booth to the state level, including journalists.

Yadav added, “Despite BJP’s best efforts, INDI’s team and PDA’s strategy have won the elections on all nine seats morally. Now, I urge everyone to protect their votes and take a rest only after receiving the certificate of victory. Then, set out for public service. Best wishes!”

The bypolls were marked by minor incidents of violence and mutual allegations of rigging by SP and BJP leaders. The counting of votes for the nine assembly seats will take place on November 23.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over the outsourcing of key administrative posts, such as Tehsildar and Accountant, in Municipal Corporation Gorakhpur.

Sarcastically, he remarked, “It would be better if the BJP outsourced the entire government, as all its commissions would then be managed from one place.”

The Municipal Corporation Gorakhpur had issued an advertisement on November 18 inviting applications for posts such as Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector, and Accountant on an honorarium basis.

The deadline for applications is 5 PM on December 7, with proposed honorariums of Rs 35,000 for Tehsildars, Rs 30,000 for Naib Tehsildars, Rs 29,000 for Revenue Inspectors, and Rs 27,000 for Accountants.

Citing excess workload, the corporation proposed hiring retired officers and employees for these roles. Opposing this move, Yadav alleged it was an economic conspiracy against the PDA and demanded the BJP withdraw the proposal immediately.

He criticized the decision, asserting that it undermined the constitutional right to job reservations and called it “condemnable.”