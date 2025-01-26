Akhilesh Yadav takes holy dip at Mahakumbh for ‘harmony and tolerance’

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav visited Mahakumbh on Sunday, where he took a ceremonial dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Accompanied by SP leaders and party workers, Yadav was surrounded by his supporters while security personnel ensured his safety with a cordon.

Advertisement

After his dip, Yadav offered Arghya (water oblation) to the Sun and expressed his wishes for harmony and tolerance.

Advertisement

“I had the privilege of taking 11 dips today. Mahakumbh at this confluence is a rare occasion, occurring after 144 years. I prayed for harmony and tolerance, which are not just my wishes but those of the public,” he told the media.

Yadav arrived in Prayagraj on Sunday morning via a chartered flight from Lucknow, where he was greeted by a large number of supporters.

Speaking about the significance of the event, he recalled the efforts of the SP government during a previous Kumbh.

“When the Samajwadi Party was in power, we organized Kumbh with fewer resources but greater efficiency. This is acknowledged by several studies, including those from Harvard University.”

When asked why he chose this day to visit Mahakumbh, Yadav remarked, “The day mother Ganga calls, one must answer. The three rivers here teach us the importance of unity. We must maintain goodwill, harmony, and tolerance.”

Later, Yadav paid tribute to his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, by garlanding his statue in Sector 16.

In a political jibe, Akhilesh criticized the BJP government for alleged mismanagement and corruption in Mahakumbh arrangements, claiming that 20 per cent of the work remained incomplete.

Responding to his remarks, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “We hope that after taking a dip in the Sangam, Akhilesh Yadav finds some peace of mind. For the past month, he has been making baseless allegations about Mahakumbh. Perhaps he will now stop spreading lies and fear among people.”