Akhilesh Yadav defends RS member’s statement on Rana Sanga

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has defended the statement of the party’s Rajya Sabha member, Ramji Lal Suman, who said Rana Sanga brought Babar into the country to defeat Ibrahim Lodhi.

The BJP and other organisations are holding agitation against the SP Rajya Sabha member. Protests were held in Agra and other places.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP is turning the pages of history and in this context, some pages of history were also turned by Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman.

“I tell the BJP to stop reversing the pages of history. If the pages turn around, it is also there that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation was not allowed. Will the BJP condemn it? When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation happened, there was tilak with left toe instead of hand, will the BJP apologise for it,” he asked BJP leaders.

The SP president also said that the BJP government and officials are robbing the public together.

“BJP’s claim of zero tolerance on corruption and crime is nonsense. BJP leaders have become land mafia in districts, and they are grabbing ponds and government land. The land of the poor is being taken away and reports of corruption are coming from every district,” he alleged.

Speaking to the media after garlanding socialist thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s statue in Dr Lohia Park, Gomti Nagar, on his birth anniversary on Sunday, the SP president said that BJP officials in Fatehpur district are accusing their own leaders of acquiring several hundred bighas of land despite not having any farming land. These leaders have also purchased JCB machines, dumpers, and trucks to grab government land.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party had raised its voice many times that the BJP people in Ayodhya occupied lands and took away farmers’ lands at low prices.

He also raised the issue of corruption and the suspension of an IAS officer. “Officials are indulging in such corrupt practices in every tehsil of the state in connivance with BJP leaders,” he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadi Party leaders and workers are fully prepared and will make people aware, from village to village and door to door, about BJP’s failures, corruption, robbery, and injustice.