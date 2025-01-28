Akhilesh Yadav calls for harmony, tolerance, and improved facilities at Mahakumbh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has emphasized that Mahakumbh, a once-in-144-years event, is a rare occasion in a lifetime and should inspire resolutions for harmony and tolerance.

“In life, we encounter streams of thoughts coming from various directions. Like the confluence of rivers at the Sangam, we should foster positive interactions throughout life. The Triveni of harmony and tolerance should be experienced by everyone during Mahakumbh,” he stated.

Advertisement

Mr Yadav also stressed that the focus of Mahakumbh should be on providing exceptional systems and facilities, not on accommodating VIPs. Highlighting the challenges faced by pilgrims, he remarked on issues such as inadequate transportation arrangements despite the availability of buses.

Advertisement

“These inconveniences should not be treated as surprises but as opportunities for improvement. Efforts must be made on a war footing to enhance facilities for pilgrims,” he urged.

Criticizing the BJP government, Mr. Yadav said, “Mahakumbh should not be used as a platform for self-promotion. It should be seen as an opportunity to provide selfless service so that spiritual travelers seeking peace can complete their journey without struggle.”

He further called for a humane approach towards the officers and employees managing the event, ensuring their proper rest, food, and water so that the system operates smoothly.

Despite a budget of ₹10,000 crore allocated for Mahakumbh, Mr. Yadav pointed out that essential facilities, such as sufficient toilets and clean water, are lacking.

He urged the government to prioritize the needs of the poor and ensure that the public is not inconvenienced during their movement at the event.

“The lack of proper arrangements forces people to walk long distances. There are inadequate toilets to accommodate the massive crowds, and even where toilets are available, water supply remains insufficient,” he added, urging the government to address these issues promptly.