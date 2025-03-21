Akhilesh Yadav calls BJP a “Gang of Corruption” amid bribery scandal

Samajwadi Party President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government of rampant corruption, alleging that it has reached its peak under their rule.

“The entire system of extortion and looting operates under the protection of the government. Every department has been plundered, with key figures and several officials complicit in scams and corruption. This is the true face of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav charged.

His remarks come in response to the recent suspension of a senior IAS officer and the arrest of a middleman accused of demanding bribes from a solar company seeking to set up operations in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, Yadav alleged that organized corruption is flourishing under the guise of industrial development and investment.

“Bribes are openly demanded for project commissioning, and when the scandal is exposed, a mere drama of suspensions is enacted,” he said.

“The final beneficiaries of this corruption are not just officials but also individuals in high places,” he alleged.

The SP chief claimed that such cases only come to light when the money does not reach its intended recipient.

“In the BJP government, corruption is deeply entrenched. The general public suffers from bribery and extortion, from ‘Invest UP’ initiatives to police stations and tehsil offices,” he asserted.

Yadav further stated that even BJP leaders and officials admit they have never witnessed such a high level of corruption before.

He accused the government of widespread financial misconduct, from expressway projects to road construction.

“The Bundelkhand Expressway was damaged just days before its inauguration, while the budget for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway keeps escalating without completion,” said Yadav.

“Fake investment claims from non-existent companies are being exposed. This game of kickbacks and plunder in corporate investments reflects the true character of the BJP government,” he claimed.