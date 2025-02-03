Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP Govt of poll rigging in Milkipur bypoll

On the last day of campaigning for the Milkipur assembly bypolls, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that it was using police and officials to rig the elections.

Campaigning for the Milkipur bypolls concluded on Monday evening, with polling scheduled for February 5. A day earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had campaigned in the constituency.

Addressing an election rally, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of injustice and discrimination against the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) and claimed that certain officials had been removed from Ayodhya due to their involvement.

“BJP is killing democracy. At the behest of the Chief Minister, they are manipulating the Constitution and attempting to prevent socialists from voting,” he alleged.

He urged people to cast their votes, stating that they must avenge the injustices, atrocities, and insults inflicted upon them. He reiterated that the Samajwadi Party has always stood for development and has supported farmers.

“The BJP wants to take away farmers’ land and has demolished traders’ shops. We, too, want Ayodhya to develop, but not in the manner in which the BJP is doing it,” he said, promising that if an SP government is formed in 2027, Ayodhya will be developed into a world-class city.

He also assured that compensation for farmers’ acquired lands would be increased by raising the circle rate.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the people of Milkipur stand with PDA and will support SP candidate Ajeet Prasad.

“The Chief Minister is nervous about the PDA, which is why his language has changed. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak under the BJP government. Despite claims of massive investments, youth remain unemployed,” he charged.

He called on voters to unite and support the SP candidate.

Meanwhile, SP National General Secretary and Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad accused CM Yogi of insulting him.

“When I raised the issue of the rape and murder of a Dalit woman, the Chief Minister abused me,” he said, breaking down in tears.

On Sunday, Awadhesh Prasad had also wept bitterly before the media over the atrocities committed against the Dalit woman.