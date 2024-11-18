Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of fearing PDA’s growing influence

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticized the BJP and its allies, claiming that they are fearful of the emerging power of PDA.

“Earlier, engines were colliding; now, even the coaches of the so-called ‘double-engine government’ are clashing. After the Maharashtra elections, their own people will undermine the foundations of those who raised hollow slogans,” he remarked.

Addressing a roadshow in Jauli to support the SP candidate for Meerapur assembly bypolls, Yadav alleged that the BJP has failed to deliver on its promises to farmers.

Advertisement

“Farmers were assured fair crop prices, but BJP has not fulfilled those assurances. PDA is visible in DAP, and this by-election will pave the way for forming the future government. BJP members are nothing more than land grabbers,” he said.

“They promised Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane but have not fixed the price yet. Prosperity is tied to fair sugarcane prices, and when the SP government is formed, we will ensure 300 units of free electricity for every household,” he pledged.

He also mocked the BJP, stating that those sowing divisions in society will face internal revolt post-Maharashtra elections.