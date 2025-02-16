Akhilesh, Mayawati condole stampede deaths at New Delhi Railway Stations

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, calling the painful death of devotees of Mahakumbh in Delhi is heartbreaking, demanded an adequate compensation for the kin of every deceased Mahakumb pilgrim anywhere in the country .

“The people sitting in the government will have to think not as a politician but like a family that has lost his parents, siblings, children, and relatives. Honest arrangements should be made to hand over the dead bodies of the victims to their families and provide the best treatment to the injured. The BJP government should not hide the number of the deaths,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.

Advertisement

Akhilesh Yadav called it unfortunate and sad that the news of the stampedes and accidents involving the vehicles of the devotees of Mahakumbh is increasing by the day.

“The main reason behind this is that the health condition of drivers are very bad due to heavy jams and chaos. Neither their fatigue is coming down nor sleep is being completed. In such a situation, they are driving a vehicle in the state of drowsiness leading to accidents,” he claimed.

Advertisement

The SP chief said all the devotees, who have gone to Mahakumbh or died while returning should be considered on par with those have been killed at different places due to stampede, accident or suffocation, etc. and their families should be compensated accordingly. All the injured should also be given compensation.

“The Central and state governments should provide money from various funds for compensation as they spend billions of rupees on publicity. Why can’t for bereaved families as consolation,” he asked.

BSP supremo Mayawati has also expressed grief over the death of people bound for the Mahakumbh at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night.

She said in a social media post, “The incidence of death and injuries in the stampede is due to serious negligence on the part of the railways.”

“My deep condolences to the victims. The government should also take action against the culprits and also help the victims,” she demanded.