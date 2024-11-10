Akhilesh is CEO and Shivpal trainer in the ‘production house’ of criminals, mafia, and rapists: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the leadership of the Samajwadi Party during by-election rallies on Sunday. He accused the party of being a “production house of rioters and criminals”, calling it a breeding ground for mafia, criminals, and rapists.

CM Yogi said, “Akhilesh Yadav served as the CEO and Shivpal Yadav the trainer of this production house, which was responsible for nurturing criminals, mafias, and rioters across the state to destroy people.”

Addressing rallies in Katehari, Majhawa, and Phulpur, CM Yogi appealed to voters to support BJP candidates Dharamraj Nishad from Katehari, Suchismita Maurya from Majhawa, and Deepak Patel from Phulpur.

The CM pointed out that notorious criminals like Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, and Khan Mubarak were products of the SP’s production house, and were involved in organised crime together. He cited the brutal murders of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, Ramesh Patel, and Ramesh Yadav in Ghazipur, which were ignored by the SP government at the time.

He also mentioned the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal by Atiq Ahmed’s associates in Prayagraj. CM Yogi emphasised that justice for these families was only achieved after the double-engine government came into power.

Referring to the political environment a year ago, CM Yogi remarked that while the BJP celebrated National Unity Day in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, the SP and its leaders were commemorating the birth anniversary of Jinnah, the architect of India’s partition.

CM Yogi accused the SP of harbouring a fondness for Jinnah due to his role in dividing the nation. He also highlighted the atrocities faced by Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under SP rule, including the suspension of scholarships for these communities in 2015-16, a policy the BJP later reversed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that the INDI alliance partners, Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), pose a threat to both the country and society. He pointed out that the people of Haryana rejected this alliance, giving the BJP more than two-thirds of the seats in a hat-trick victory, responding to PM Modi’s call. CM Yogi remarked that the people there understood the significance of ‘Bate The Tou Kate The’, just as Ayodhya had to wait 500 years for the Ram temple.

The Chief Minister accused some individuals of trying to turn Katehari into a stronghold of nepotism by running as SP candidates. He criticised their opposition when the Ram Lalla idol was being installed, highlighting that they had done nothing for the development of significant religious sites like Shivbaba Dham and Shravan Kshetra.

In contrast, the BJP’s double-engine government worked on beautifying these sites and constructing the Ram temple. CM Yogi appealed to people to remove the SP, which was responsible for hindering the development of Ambedkar Nagar’s medical college.

CM Yogi reminded the public that this region is the sacred land of renowned socialist thinkers like Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan, and others, who ran an ideal socialist movement. However, the scenario is different today. “Aaj Dekh Sapai, Bitiya Ghabrayi”, he remarked.

He highlighted cases where the SP had protected criminals, including SP leader Moid Khan, who was arrested in Ayodhya for serious charges, but the party continued to defend him.

He also referred to incidents in Lucknow, Kannauj, and Hardoi, including a case where an SP worker attacked a woman, which led to widespread protests from SP supporters, only to back down when the police intervened. CM Yogi warned that those who dishonour women would face severe consequences.

The CM also praised the BJP’s commitment to honouring great figures like Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, pointing to the construction of the Panch Teerth for Ambedkar and the world’s largest statue of Patel in Gujarat.

He further mentioned the historical contribution of Maharaj Suheldev, who united Hindu kings and defeated foreign invader Salar Masood Ghazi. CM Yogi emphasised that the BJP had built a grand memorial for Suheldev in Bahraich, but the SP feared honouring him due to the potential loss of Muslim votes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the transformation of the Vindhya region, once notorious for mining and land mafia activities, into a hub of development. He pointed out that today, Mirzapur boasts a medical college, Maa Vindhyavasini University, and the grand Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor.

He also noted that PM Modi, alongside the Prime Minister of France, inaugurated the world’s largest solar plant in the region during the International Solar Alliance event.

The CM criticised the SP and Congress for their fake promises, saying that the people received nothing from their “Khata Khat” scheme, urging people to seek explanations from the two parties as to where the money went.

“Despite being Chief Minister several times, the SP failed to bring any real change to Mirzapur — be it in terms of university development, medical facilities, or infrastructure like the Maa Vindhyavasini Dham corridor. The SP’s focus is on family development, while the BJP’s priority is the state’s progress”, he remarked.

CM Yogi also announced that the Mahakumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, and praised PM Modi for getting it recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

He contrasted the current government’s focus on development with the mismanagement of the past, where funds would go into the pockets of the Saifai family and their agents.

The CM assured the people that a permanent solution would be found for the flood-prone Kachhar region, highlighting that the government’s role is to provide solutions, not create problems.

He also pointed out the anarchy and disorder during the 2007 and 2013 Kumbhs, contrasting it with the orderly, secure, and well-managed 2019 Kumbh, which set new standards for grandeur and sanctity. He credited the success of the 2019 Kumbh to the efforts of all public representatives in his team.

The CM also highlighted the steps taken for the welfare of martyrs and soldiers before addressing the SP’s recent move to change election dates. He accused the SP of playing politics on issues like the Ram Mandir, Ganga Snan, Hindu identity, and national pride.

Referring to a recent resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to reinstate Article 370, he made it clear that the new India, under PM Modi’s leadership, would not accept this. He firmly stated that India will have one leader, one Constitution, and one flag.