Akhilesh goes to Azamgarh to meet jailed SP leader

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday, reached Azamgarh to meet SP MLA Ramakant Yadav who is lodged in jail.

Ramakant Yadav is in jail in several cases, including the spurious liquor scandal.

As the MLA is the dominant factor in Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting with him is being linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters after meeting Ramakant Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP government was deliberately implicating SP leaders in false cases. He claimed that the case in which he has been jailed in more than 20 years old.

The meeting between Akhilesh Yadav and Ramakant Yadav lasted for almost one hour.

Akhilesh Yadav’s absence during the Lok Sabha by-elections in June was severely criticised since Azamgarh was the SP chief’s parliamentary constituency before he resigned in March this year.

Akhilesh Yadav had named his cousin Dharmendra Yadav as the party candidate but the latter lost to BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua.