Akhilesh calls for strong and safe international boundaries

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has said that the international boundaries of the country will have to be strong and safe while social harmony and brotherhood should be strengthened.

“Industry and trade will have to be increased, it will strengthen the country,” he said while addressing the party workers here on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government has created a crisis in front of the general public and the economy is in crisis. “The youth have no jobs as there is an employment crisis. There is also a crisis of democracy and constitution in this government. The fight of socialists is to save democracy and constitution while relieving the people from all their problems,” he said.

Advertisement

He said corruption in the BJP government is at its peak with every department steeped in graft.

The SP president said the PDA government in the state is the only solution as the agenda of the PDA is to establish the rule of social justice.