Akhand Ramayan, Hanuman Chalisa in UP temples to mark consecration of Ram idol

Ayodhya and the entire state of Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for a spiritual transformation ahead of the consecration of the idol of Ramlala in the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram, currently under construction in Ayodhya.

An outline of various religious programmes has been prepared for the occasion by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the BJP Government in the state. As part of these preparations, continuous recitation of Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa are planned in every temple across Uttar Pradesh.

The plan of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Government is to have the Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Hanuman Chalisa recited continuously in the prestigious temples of all the districts from January 14 (Makar Sankranti) to January 22, the day of consecration. The Tourism Department will arrange the budget for this.

Regional Tourism Officer R P Yadav said here on Thursday that responsibility will be given to local artists and people through the ‘Tourism and Culture Council’ in every district. The Tourism Department will arrange funds for this event. A proposal will be drafted for this.

This programme is to be organised in all the districts of the state, including Ayodhya. As per the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuous recitations of Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa will be organised in all the major temples of the entire state.