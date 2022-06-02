Akali Dal, Cong of playing politics over Moosewala’s killing: AAP

Castigating Opposition leaders for allegedly playing ‘dirty politics’ over the gruesome murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said here on Thursday that justice will be delivered by arresting assailants in this case “very soon”.

Addressing a Press conference, the chief spokesperson of AAP, Malvinder Singh Kang, said the unfortunate incident of the killing of a renowned singer has again exposed the double standards of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress.

“Those leaders, who have been associating Sidhu with gangsters and blamed him for promoting gun culture in Punjab, are now playing cheap tactics to gain political mileage and malign AAP government’s clean image,” Kang said while showing different speeches of leaders including SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, BJP and others against Moosewala.

Lashing out at Badal for his claims against the AAP government, Kang said he had called Sidhu a gangster and even blamed him for Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera’s murder, who was killed in broad daylight during the Congress regime, last year.

“The gangsters and mafia regime flourished during decades of a ruling by both Congress and Akali Dal. The future of youngsters was annihilated by drugs in Punjab due to their nefarious governance. However, now they are attempting to put all blame all their deceitfulness with Punjabis on the AAP government,” Kang contended.

He said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Tarun Chugh had called Sidhu Moosewala anti-national and questioned his patriotism. Raising questions over security in central jails, which are under the control of the BJP government, Kang said Chung must first clarify how gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi are able to run their rackets from Tihar amid tight security.

He said instead of sharing the grief of the slain singer’s family, Congress was chalking out strategies for the upcoming Sangrur bypolls with their leaders shedding crocodile tears at his funeral ceremony all for political gains.

The AAP leader further said that the Opposition should refrain from disturbing the hard-earned peace of Punjab and should stop playing politics over Moosewala’s tragic death.

“The Opposition is perturbed by the dynamic functioning of the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in just two months, which they couldn’t achieve in decades. They want to defame the government by hook or crook and their ostensible goal is to spoil peace in Punjab,” he added.