Verma accuses Punjab’s AAP govt of playing dirty politics by blocking Haryana & Delhi’s waters

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, accusing it of deliberately disrupting the national capital’s water supply by stopping the share to Haryana.

Verma has called it an act of “dirty politics” and a vengeful move towards the people of the city. He said that AAP, after facing defeat in Delhi assembly polls, is now trying to induce a water crisis in the national capital.

Verma said that the BJP government in Delhi is working around the clock to ensure water to every household, while the AAP is busy with acts of revenge.

Giving a message to AAP, the minister said that they must stop such tactics, or else the party will lose Punjab as well.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has said that Punjab’s share of water belongs to the people of the state.

This follows BBMB saying that it will release water for Haryana, which was followed by statements from Punjab ministers over the water management body’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday revised the DJB and the entire water infrastructure of the city.

CM Rekha Gupta and water minister Parvesh Verma took stock of the water agency’s preparations and status of the WTPs and the entire water works to ensure people of the city do not face any issue in the summers, and get a trouble-free water supply.