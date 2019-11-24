Right after nephew Ajit Pawar’s tweet on Sunday about government formation in Maharashtra with BJP under the leadership of NCP chief and uncle Sharad Pawar, the latter denied any support on former’s claim.

Sharad Pawar in his tweet also denied any possibility of coming with BJP, something that his nephew claimed in his tweets earlier.

“There is no question of forming an alliance with BJP. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with Shiv Sena and Congress to form the government,” he tweeted.

Senior Pawar also termed Ajit Pawar’s tweet as false and misleading done in order to create confusion and false perception among the people.

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

About an hour before Sharad Pawar’s tweet, Ajit Pawar claimed through his tweet to form a stable government led by BJP-NCP . He also said that he is a part of NCP under the leadership of Sharad Pawar.

With multiple and confusing claims coming in Maharashtra since the election results are out on October 24, the curtains will go off once the floor test is done in the assembly. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress has filed a petition in the Supreme Court claiming Saturday’s swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister of Maharashtra to be illegitimate and illegal.

The apex court has asked BJP to provide Governor’s letter tomorrow in the court at 10:30 am.