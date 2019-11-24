The nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and nephew of party chief, Ajit Pawar in a series of tweets thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other BJP leaders for their wishes for him being elected as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra yesterday.

Ajit Pawar also assured that the NCP-BJP will form a stable government in Maharashtra, saying that he is in NCP and shall always be with NCP as Sharad Pawar as its leader.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

“Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people,” Ajit Pawar said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said, “There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support.”

There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

In a series of thankyou tweets beginning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar said, “Thank you, Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. We will ensure a stable government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra.”

Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. https://t.co/3tT2fQKgPi — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Right after this tweet, he tweeted a thankyou tweet quoting Amit Shah’s congratulations tweet to him that came yesterday.

He further thanked Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, JP Nadda, Sadananda Gowda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Suresh Prabhu among other prominent BJP leaders in separate tweets.

It is to be noted that the NCP leader has also changed his bio on Twitter to Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra.

On wee hours of Saturday morning, Ajit Pawar gave a very dramatic and unexpected turn to the Maharashtra politics by swearing-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister. He took around 10 to 11 MLAs of NCP with him, who later claimed to have gone with Pawar on false claims.

Later in the day, Sharad Pawar condemned his nephew’s move and managed to bring back those rebel MLAs leaving only 5 MLAs with Ajit Pawar.

The Supreme Court had accepted the petition by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging the Governor’s move in the state to call BJP leaders for the swearing-in ceremony citing Constitutional loopholes in the process.

The Court has asked BJP-led Maharashtra government to show the documents that they have received from the Governor inviting them for the government formation by tomorrow 10:30 am.