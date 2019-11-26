The recently sworned-in Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar has from his post just a day before the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court for tomorrow. The surprise news comes after a meeting with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is going to address the media at 3.30 pm. A formal announcement of the news is expected in the press conference.

BJP on Saturday made an unexpected comeback in Maharashtra, with some shrewd political moves as Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar changed sides. The Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar busy chalking out an alliance, appeared shell-shocked as the country woke to the news that Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar whom he repeatedly accused of corruption as his deputy.

Ajit Pawar had been claiming the support of 54 NCP MLAs but his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar had denied it.

Earlier, on Monday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) closed nine cases of 10-year-old irrigation scam allegedly involving newly sworn- in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The three parties the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have challenged the move in the Supreme Court. In their petition contended that the Devendra Fadnavis government can’t take major policy decisions as it has not cleared the floor test yet, to prove its majority.

Yesterday, the deputy CM did not assume charge officially with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who joined office. He also did not attend the CM’s first official meeting last evening and today as well he did not appear for the memorial even for 26/11 martyrs.

According to reports, his party leaders and uncle, Sharad Pawar were pursuing him to leave the BJP led government and come back to NCP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.