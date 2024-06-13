Ajit Doval is NSA again, P K Mishra reappointed Principal Secy to PM

Mr Ajit Doval and Dr P K Mishra were on Thursday reappointed as National Security Adviser (NSA) and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister respectively.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointments of these key confidants of Prime Minister Modi with effect from 10 June.

Their appointments will be co-terminus with the term of the PM or until further orders, the Department of Personnel & Training said. Both Mr Doval and Dr Mishra have been assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence.

Mr Doval, popularly known as spymaster, has been India’s NSA since 2014 after Mr Modi assumed office for the first time. An IPS officer from Kerala cadre, he has also been an Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief.

Dr Mishra is a retired 1972 batch officer, who has been with PM Modi for the past decade after he retired as Union Agriculture Secretary.

Mr Doval will be handling national security, military affairs and intelligence while Dr Mishra will deal with administrative matters and appointments in the PMO.