Ajay Bhatt calls on NCC cadets to emulate freedom fighters

Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt said here on Thursday that the warriors who sacrificed their lives for the country will always be a source of inspiration for all of us.

Addressing the NCC cadets participating in the 76th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi, he called them the future soldiers who would be a strong pillar for maintaining the unity and integrity of this country and hoped that some of them will bring the country fame by reaching top positions in different fields. The NCC cadets have been chosen from all districts in the country.

Pointing out that on the Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the National Flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation with his energetic voice, the minister called on the NCC cadets to implement the essence of the Prime Minister’s message in their lives with utmost integrity.

He appreciated their enthusiasm and morale and felicitated them with mementos.

The minister inspected the preparations related to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and appreciated the efforts of the NCC cadets, concerned officers and personnel deployed on duty.