AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam arrested for intemperate remarks on Centre over Pahalgam attack

The Assam Police, on Thursday, arrested AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam for his controversial remarks alleging Central government’s involvement in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The MLA from the Dhing constituency stirred a controversy while campaigning for party candidates ahead of the upcoming Panchayat elections. In his speech, he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were “behind” both attacks and accused the BJP of using the Pulwama incident to polarise voters in the 2019 general elections.

“I believe that the Central government had a role in the Pulwama attack in which over 40 BSF brave hearts were killed. The BJP gained politically from it. Now, I believe the Pahalgam attack too has similar motives. If the government fails to bring out the truth, we will be bound to believe that both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were behind the two attacks,” Islam said.

He also alleged that the recent attack in Pahalgam was indiscriminate, with terrorists targeting tourists without verifying identities, taking advantage of the darkness.

Following widespread outrage over his comments, police arrested Aminul Islam from his residence in Nagaon’s Dhing and shifted him to Guwahati for interrogation. He has been booked under Sections 152, 196, 197(i), 113(i), 352, and 353 of the IPC.