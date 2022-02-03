AITDF writes to FM urging to remove restriction on tyre import

The All India Tyre Dealers Federation (AITDF) has written to Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman urging to remove restrictions on the import of tyres imposed last year.

The AITDF also sought an appointment to meet the FM and requested the Finance Ministry and Ministry of Corporate Affairs to intervene to expedite the justice required by the hapless mass of tyre users in the country.

“The AITDF humbly requests your honour to grant an appointment to our delegation to meet and explain the entire issue so that domestic tyre industry is asked to roll back the unfair tyre price hikes and the Government on its part takes all the measures to remove the restriction on import of tyres urgently,” stated AITDF in a press statement.

In the letter written to Sitharaman, the tyre association said, “On 2nd February 2022, the Competition Commission of India (‘CCI’) had passed a final order dated 31.08.2018 against five prominent tyre companies for indulging in cartelisation by acting in concert to increase the prices of cross ply/bias tyres variants sold by each of them in the replacement market and to limit and control production and supply in the said market, thereby contravening the provisions of certain acts”

It further stated that “Since the CCI Order dated 31 August unequivocally has found domestic five tyre companies indulging in price rigging and cartelisation leading to stifling and exploiting retail tyre trade and a huge mass of consumers for trucks/buses, LCVs, passenger vehicles and two-wheelers in the domestic market.”

“Therefore, domestic tyre industry does not have any right to enjoy protection from Government by way of anti-dumping duty and restriction on import of various categories of tyres and tubes, which is prevailing now in the market and as such domestic tyre makers as a cartel have been imposing for more than last 10 years indiscriminate, arbitrary and unfair tyre prices on the hapless domestic mass of tyre buyers in India,” stated the tyre association.