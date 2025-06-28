AISATS dismisses 4 employees over viral celebration video

Airport services management firm Air India SATS Services (AISATS) has sacked four senior employees following a viral video showing its employees dancing and celebrating at the office, allegedly after the fatal Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.

A video recently went viral on social media, showing AISATS employees partying at the workplace. However, the date has not been specified; it might have been shot days after the Air India AI 171 crash.

AISATS has expressed regret and taken disciplinary action against four senior employees, asking them to resign over a viral celebration video.

According to sources, four senior employees of Air India’s airport gateway services provider, AISATS, have been told to resign after a video showing employees partying in the workplace went viral on social media.

The incident has drawn significant attention, with the company subsequently issuing a statement to address the matter.

On Friday, AISATS released a statement that said, “At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with the families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video.

The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability.”

The AISATS spokesperson further stated, “Firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability.” This decisive action underscores the company’s dedication to maintaining high standards of conduct within its workforce.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Lab in New Delhi, is currently working intensively to examine data retrieved from the black boxes of Air India Flight AI-171, which crashed in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

The crash occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.