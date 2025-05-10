Airport security tightened: CISF mandate extended to cargo and baggage screening

In a significant move to bolster security across India’s civil airports, the Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued an Official Memorandum (OM), temporarily extending the mandate of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the Aviation Security Group (ASG).

The CISF will now provide additional security coverage for cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS).

The BCAS issued the memorandum on Friday, with the new arrangement taking effect immediately.

This development follows the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and the evolving security situation across the country.

Responding swiftly, the CISF has resumed oversight of cargo and baggage operations and will supervise both the operations and security staff deployed by airport operators for ILHBSS.

The directive also authorizes CISF personnel to conduct random checks and manage access control at these critical airport facilities.

Extending the CISF’s role is considered essential to reinforcing security at all civil airports. Airports currently under CISF protection have already implemented the enhanced security protocols.

Previously, the CISF’s deployment as the primary aviation security force did not explicitly cover the direct security and screening of cargo operations and ILHBSS.

This decision introduces an additional layer of security, aimed at strengthening aviation safety in light of the prevailing threat landscape.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other relevant aviation bodies have issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civil flight operations.

This closure is effective from May 9 to May 14 (corresponding to 0529 IST on May 15, 2025) due to operational reasons.

All civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period.