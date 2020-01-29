Famous stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is barred by four passenger carrier airlines IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet and GoAir from flying, for “unacceptable behaviour” onboard. It has been alleged that Kamra, while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight recently, provoked a TV news anchor by asking questions over news presentation style.

The Mumbai based comedian who is known for being critical of BJP government polices, Kamra posted a video of him confronting an editor-in-chief of a TV channel while on flight, yesterday.

IndiGo on Tuesday said that it has barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for six months for portraying “unacceptable behaviour” onboard one of its flights.

“In light of the recent incident onboard 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour,” IndiGo tweeted.

IndiGo further said, “Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers.”

Following IndiGo’s announcement, Air India also suspended Karma from flying on any of its flights until further notice.

While, SpiceJet in a statement said, “SpiceJet has decided to suspend Kunal Kamra (for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight yesterday) from flying with the airline till further notice.”

In a tweet Kamra said, “Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you… Modiji might be suspending Air India forever.”

GoAir statement today in its statement said, “GoAir has suspended Kunal Kamra from flying with the airline till further notice.”

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while reacting to the whole incident tweeted, “Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.

“We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned.”