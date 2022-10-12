Air show at Udhampur marks 60 years of Air Officer Commanding

A commemorative event was organised at the Air Force Station, Udhampur, on Wednesday to mark 60 years of formation of the Headquarters Air Officer Commanding J&K and Ladakh that comprised sorties by different types of fighter aircrafts (Rafales, SU30MKIs, MIG 29s and Jaguars), assault landing by transport aircraft (130J Super Hercules), special operations by helicopters (ALH Druv, Mi17, AH 64E Apache and CH 47 Chinook) and skydiving by Akashganga Team.

The event included a static display of various IAF assets deployed in the J&K and Ladakh sectors.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Air Command and Air Vice Marshal PK Vohra, AOC-in-C, Headquarters JK & Ladakh were present on the occasion to witness the air show along with other senior military, para-military personnel and various civil officers.

This event was a first of its kind in Udhampur successfully brought the IAF closer to the hundreds of students from various schools and colleges who attended the event and were enthralled by it.

HQ AOC JK & Ladakh was raised in 1962. Since then, its primary role has been to co-ordinate all air operations in JK & Ladakh.

It played a steller role during the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. In 1999, during the Kargil war, Operation Safed Sagar was conducted through this HQ.

It continues to provide air maintenance to the entire Northern Army Command across the highest reaches of the Himalayas including the Siachen Glacier. In the times of need this HQ has always been to the fore coordinating relief and succor operations to various Para military forces, State organisations and civilians in the JK & Ladakh region.