The vital Jammu–Srinagar highway was shut and air traffic suspended on Saturday at the Srinagar airport due to widespread snowfall in J&K.

The J&K Traffic Police announced suspension of vehicular traffic on the highway because of heavy snowfall on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel and landslides and shooting stones in the Ramban–Banihal sector.

Air traffic to and fro Srinagar was hit in the morning due to accumulation of snow on the runway and poor visibility. The Srinagar airport authorities said that air traffic was badly affected due to snow and asked passengers to enquire about the status of their flight from the airlines.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded about 12 inches of snowfall. North Kashmir’s Keran received heavy snowfall.

Kashmir had earlier received heavy snowfall for more than four days from 3 January when normal life was thrown out of gear due to shutting of the airport and the highway.

Temperature in the plains of Jammu dipped due to rain and snowfall at higher reaches.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate snowfall at scattered to widespread places in the plains of Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu along with rain and thunder in the plains of Jammu till the forenoon on Sunday. There is a possibility of heavy snowfall at isolated places over the Valley, especially in the higher reaches.

The weather later is likely to remain mainly dry till the end of this month.