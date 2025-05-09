Air raid sirens to be tested at Delhi’s ITO as part of mock drill

As part of the mock drills, the civil defence directorate will be testing the air raid siren at PWD Headquarters building in the ITO area on Friday at 3 pm, an official statement said.

The testing will begin at 3 pm and will last for about 15- 20 minutes.

The district administration has advised the general public not to panic amid the exercise and to remain calm.

On Thursday night, Pakistan attempted to engage military targets in northern and western parts of the country, however, the bids were foiled by the prompt response from the country’s defence systems.

On Wednesday, the administration in Delhi had conducted civil defence mock drills and blackouts across several places in the city amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the response given by the country after the Pahalgam terror attack.

India inflicted damage to the terror launch pads with precision attacks as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a step to deliver justice to those killed in the Pahalgam attack.