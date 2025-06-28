Delhi: Multi-agency mega mock drill conducted at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station

In the early hours of Saturday, between 01:05 hrs and 04:25 hrs, a multi-agency mega mock exercise was conducted at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

The exercise simulated multiple high-risk scenarios including a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, or Nuclear (CBRN) attack, a terrorist attack, a hostage situation, and an IED blast to assess the operational preparedness and coordinated response of various agencies during contingencies.

Advertisement

Participating agencies included the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP), Delhi Fire Service, medical teams, the District Control Department (DCD), Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi SWAT Team, Delhi Police, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Advertisement

G Shivakumar, DIG/DMRC, Ashok Jalwaniya, Senior Commandant, and other senior officers from the participating units were present during the exercise, which was held at one of the busiest and most strategically important metro stations in the city.

The mock drill concluded with a detailed debriefing session led by senior officers from the metro security forces and other participating agencies.

A total of 594 personnel from multiple agencies took part in the exercise, which aimed to evaluate and strengthen response mechanisms in the event of any untoward incident.

Special commandos, equipped with state-of-the-art gear, demonstrated their skills and efficiency in handling various emergency scenarios during the multi-hour drill.

The CISF, which holds the primary responsibility for guarding the Delhi Metro, led the drill. As a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the CISF is tasked with protecting the vital transport system and ensuring the safety of passengers.