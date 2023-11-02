Air pollution: Delhi Metro to run total of 60 additional trips from Nov 3

In view of the implementation of the GRAP-III stage to combat pollution in Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be further adding 20 extra trips across its network starting Friday.

Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when the GRAP-II stage came into force, a DMRC spokesperson said on Thursday evening.

“Thus, from tomorrow, the DMRC will be running a total of 60 additional trips as part of its measures taken under GRAP to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi-NCR,” the spokesperson added.