Air pollution: Centre asks states, UTs to enhance preparedness

Concerned over the increasing air pollution in several states and union territories, the Centre has asked all the states and UTs to enhance their preparedness stating that air pollution is a significant contributor to acute health conditions.

In a recent letter addressed to the principal sercretaries of all states and UTs, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel said, “Air pollution has recently become a serious health challenge, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in certain states/UTs reaching moderate to poor levels. This may even worsen considering the upcoming festive season and onset of winter.”

Pointing out that air pollution is a significant contributor to acute health conditions and exacerbates the progression of chronic diseases affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular systems, he said, “These chronic illnesses, attributed to prolonged exposure to air pollution, often lead to an increase in premature mortality.”

The DGHS said the adverse effects are particularly severe for vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, and those who face higher exposure risks due to their occupations, such as traffic police officers and municipal workers.

“In light of this, I urge the State Health Departments and healthcare facilities to enhance their preparedness. This should include intensifying public awareness campaigns, disseminating targeted messaging through designated mass media channels in regional languages, strengthening the capacity of the healthcare workforce, and scaling up participation in sentinel surveillance systems for air pollution-related diseases under the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health,” Goel wrote in his letter, which was shared by the Union Health Ministry here on Friday.

Stating that at this critical time, raising public awareness about actions to prevent further degradation of air quality is vital, he said, “These include discouraging stubble and waste burning, reducing firecrackers during festivities, promoting public transportation over personal diesel- or petrol-powered vehicles, limiting reliance on diesel-based generators, and curbing smoking.”

Goel, in his letter, also said besides these, individuals should be advised to minimise their exposure to polluted air by monitoring air quality indices through government mobile applications before venturing outdoors, avoiding heavily congested areas, and opting for cleaner fuels at home for cooking, heating, and lighting.

“Outdoor activities such as sports and exercise should be restricted, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Those experiencing worsening symptoms or discomfort due to poor air quality should seek immediate medical attention,” he added.