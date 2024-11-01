Air Marshal Ajay Arora takes Charge as Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance at IAF HQ

Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Arora assumed the role of Air Officer-in-Charge Maintenance for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) today. Following his formal appointment, Air Marshal Arora paid his respects at the National War Memorial, laying a wreath to honor the armed forces personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Air Marshal Arora brings with him a distinguished career of 38 years, having been commissioned into the Aeronautical Engineering branch of the IAF in August 1986. He is an electronics and communication engineer by training and holds multiple prestigious qualifications, including degrees from the Air Force Technical College, the Air Command and Staff College in the USA, and the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad. He is also an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and holds a Doctorate in Management from the University of Pune.

Throughout his career, Air Marshal Arora has held several key command and staff positions, the most recent being Director General (Aircraft) before assuming his current appointment. Recognized for his exceptional service, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024.

Advertisement