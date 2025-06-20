Air India’s 8 international, domestic flights cancelled due to enhanced maintenance

Crisis-hit Air India on Friday cancelled its eight international and domestic flights due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons.

Four International flights cancelled are AI906 — from Dubai to Chennai, AI308 — from Delhi to Melbourne, AI309 — from Melbourne to Delhi and AI2204 — from Dubai to Hyderabad.

Four Domestic flights cancelled are AI874 — from Pune to Delhi, AI456 — from Ahmedabad to Delhi, AI-2872 — from Hyderabad to Mumbai and AI571 — from Chennai to Mumbai.

“Flights have been cancelled due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons,” said Air India in a statement, which has been grappling with several disruptions after the fatal plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad.

Air India has offered full refunds or free rescheduling and is helping passengers with alternate travel plans.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on ground are making alternative arrangements for them to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has been offered to passengers,” the statement reads.

The airline has advised passengers to check their flight status on its website or call the customer care numbers for updates.

“Due to the continuing enhanced checks on our aircraft, airspace restrictions and inclement weather, we anticipate some disruptions which will be duly communicated to passengers. Passengers are requested to check the status of their flights here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html or call our customer centre on 011 69329333, 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com,” the statement further said.

Earlier on Thursday, Air India said it will reduce flights on various international routes per week and temporarily suspend operations on three routes from June 21 to July 15.

“Further to the press statement released yesterday, 18 June 2025, which announced a temporary reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft, we wish to provide details on the flights affected. These reductions will be effective from 21 June 2025, and last until at least 15 July 2025,” the airline said in a post on X.

“The reductions arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks, as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East. The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers,” it said.

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12 into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Of the 242 people onboard, 241 – including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani – were killed.

Since the tragic plane crash, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and 33 people on the ground, Air India has cancelled many flights while grounding others after technical snags were reported.