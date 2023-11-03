Air India to add over 400 weekly flights by March 2024

Airlines giant Air India is set to add over 400 weekly flights on its domestic and international routes by March 2024 as part of the winter schedule 2023, the airline said on Friday.

Tata Group-owned airline would add more than 200 weekly flights over the next six months on the back of expected new aircraft deliveries. On international routes as well, the carrier plans to operate over 200 weekly flights, of which over 80 have already been added.

It also plans to add four new international destinations to its network, which will be announced in due course, it said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, said: “While modernising our fleet and introducing new products and services is a top priority in Air India’s ongoing transformation journey, we are equally focused on densifying and expanding our route network to capture the rapidly growing demand in the market. The next few months are exciting for Air India and our guests, indeed.”

On International route, the airline has also ramped up the frequency by 25x weekly flights –each way – on eight international routes across points in Southeast Asia, United States, and Europe at the onset of the Winter Schedule 2023.

Air India’s weekly frequencies on Mumbai-Singapore has gone up from 7x to 13x, Delhi-Bangkok 7x to 14x, Delhi-Dhaka from 7x to 12x, Delhi-Newark (New Jersey) from 3x to 4x, Delhi-San Francisco from 10x to 11x, Delhi Washington DC from 3x to 4x, Delhi- Copenhagen from 3x to 4x, Delhi-Milan from 4x to 5x, Mumbai-Doha from 7x to 9x.

It is worth highlighting that the airline has opened flights on four new routes, including Bengaluru-Singapore, Kochi-Doha, Kolkata-Bangkok, and Mumbai-Melbourne.

Between now and March 2024, the airline expects to induct over 30 widebody and narrowbody aircraft to its fleet, including six A350s, four B777s and 20 A320neos.