Delhi Metro introduces airport check-in services for international flights

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it has introduced international flight check-in facilities at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations on the Airport Express Line.

This initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience and streamline travel procedures for international flights departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) here.

“In collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Air India, and Vistara Airlines, DMRC is extending this service to facilitate easier check-in for international passengers at these key metro stations in Delhi,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

Advertisement

He added that previously available only for domestic travellers, the check-in and baggage-drop service now accommodates international passengers flying with Air India and Vistara Airlines. DMRC invites more airlines to set up this facility to further benefit travellers.

The key features of the service include passengers can check in their luggage at these metro stations and their luggage will be securely transported to the aircraft using advanced automated systems, the service is available for Air India passengers at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and for Vistara Airlines passengers at New Delhi from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM, everyday.

Besides this, passengers can complete their check-in between 12 hours and two hours prior to flight departure time for domestic flights and between four hours and three hours prior for international flights.

Airline check-in counters are located at the concourse level at the New Delhi metro station and in Shivaji Stadium metro station adjacent to the VFS Global office at the concourse level.

“This new service has already seen encouraging participation from passengers who are taking advantage of the convenient check-in facilities at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium stations. DMRC is delighted by the positive response and remains committed to exploring innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its passengers,” the official said.