Air India flight makes emergency landing in Rajasthan

The Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur made emergency landing at the international airport here mid last night following a bomb threat.

The police and airport sources said the Dubai – Jaipur flight IX-196 with 189 passengers on board arrived here around 01:20 hrs last night amid a bomb threat alert.

Hence, the flight was landed at the airport amid SoP and protocol of full emergency landing.

Passengers were facilitated for the safe deboarding and the plane was subjected to a thorough search and security checking.

However, the threat call turned out to be hoax as no explosive or any suspicious object or item was found in prolonged search.

This had delayed take off for the return Dubai flight XI – 195 by several hours keeping the passengers stranded at the airport.

The sources said that an intermittent trend of bomb threat related hoax calls at the Jaipur airport or other airports in the or onboard the flights keeps frequently disrupted normal flight scheduled frequently at various air ports.

Meanwhile, three international flights (Vistara airlines) received bomb threats early Saturday morning, all of which turned out to be hoaxes after thorough checks.

The IndiGo flights that received threats include 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul, and 6E 184 from Jodhpur to Delhi.

A subject expert and retire police officer Yogendra Joshi said -Around 400 hoax calls about bomb threat or other sorts of alerts were received by security agencies in almost one year. Each time security check and drill as per the standard operating procedures (SoP) put the authorities in burden of Rs 2 crore, besides, disruptions and disturbance to air services and the passengers.