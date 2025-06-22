Air India flight from Birmingham to Delhi diverted to Riyadh after bomb threat

An Air India flight from Birmingham to Delhi was diverted to Riyadh on Saturday night after a bomb threat was received, the airline said.

On Sunday, Air India stated that flight AI114 landed safely in Riyadh, where security checks were conducted.

According to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft took off from Birmingham at 8:26 pm and was en route to Delhi when it had to make the emergency diversion.

The airline later issued a statement confirming that all passengers were safe and that efforts were underway to arrange onward travel to their final destinations.

“The inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destinations,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

The Tata Group-owned airline has recently implemented additional safety measures following a tragic crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

As part of its response, Air India has introduced more rigorous pre-flight safety checks and temporarily reduced the number of flights to ensure smooth operations.

The airline also noted that factors such as airspace restrictions in the Middle East, night curfews at airports in Europe and East Asia, and general air traffic congestion are contributing to delays and cancellations.