Air India crash: 231 DNA matches; 210 bodies handed over to the families

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Rakesh Joshi on Friday said that 231 DNA samples have been matched, and the mortal remains of 210 deceased in the Air India AI-171 plane crash have been handed over to their respective families.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said, “As of 5:45 PM today, 231 DNA matches have been completed, out of which the bodies of 210 deceased individuals have been handed over to their families. Among these 210, there are 155 Indians, 7 Portuguese, 36 British nationals, 1 Canadian, and 11 non-passengers.”

Meanwhile Air India also remembered the crew and issued a statement stating, “With hearts full of sorrow, we remember the cabin crew members we lost – beloved colleagues, cherished friends, and the soul of every journey they were a part of. Their grace, warmth, and unwavering care touched thousands of lives in the skies and on the ground. To passengers, they were calm and comforting faces. To us, they were family.”

The airliner added, “We remember Aparna Amol Mahadik, Shradha Mahadev Dhavan, Deepak Balasaheb Pathak, Irfan Samir Shaikh, Lamnunthem Singson, Maithili Patil, Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, Saineeta Abin Chakravarti, Manisha Thapa and Roshni Rajendra Songhare.”

On June 12, the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.