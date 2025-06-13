Air India confirms 241 dead, one survivor in AI171 crash

Air India on Friday confirmed that 241 people lost their lives in yesterday’s crash of the ill-fated AI171 aircraft, which was en route to London from Ahmedabad, while one person survived.

The air operator in a statement said, “We regret to inform you that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”

Among those who lost their lives was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Moreover, at least four MBBS students and the wife of a doctor have been confirmed dead in the plane crash that struck the BJ Medical College building in Ahmedabad.

“While four MBBS students living in the hostel died, 19 were injured. Five of them are serious. Two third-year students are untraceable,” college dean Dr Minakshi Parikh told reporters.

The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

The survivor, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh is a British national of Indian origin and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Ahmedabad.

The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm, carrying 230 passengers, 12 crew members and crashed shortly after take-off, Air India mentioned in an update on X.

In order to assist the investigation, a team of US investigators travelled to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, the National Transportation Safety Board, an independent civil air crash investigation agency posted on X.

A team of caregivers from Air India also reached Ahmedabad last night to provide additional support and cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.

Moreover, Air India has also set up Friends and Relatives Assistance Centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports to provide support and take care of the needs of the families and loved ones of those on flight AI171. These centres are facilitating the travel of family members to Ahmedabad.

Air India has announced that they have a dedicated passenger hotline for more information on the matter, especially for bereaved family members.

In their post on X, they said, “Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200. Regular updates will continue on Air India’s X handle (https://x.com/airindia) and on http://airindia.com as further information comes to hand.”