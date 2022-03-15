AIR continues to be popular in Pakistan!

In what’s indicative of All India Radio’s increasing popularity in neighbouring countries, the latest ranking of top countries where AIR live-streams are most popular has revealed that Pakistan continues to be among the top 10 for a second consecutive month, while Nepal has entered the top list for the first time.

According to the country-wise ranking of top All India Radio streams (excluding India), the most heard All India Radio services in Nepal are Vividh Bharati National, AIR Ooty, FM Rainbow Delhi, AIR News 24×7, VBS Delhi, FM Rainbow Mumbai, FM Gold Mumbai and AIR Shimla, in that order.

In Pakistan, Vividh Bharati National, AIR Mumbai VBS, World Service 1, FM Gold Delhi, FM Rainbow Delhi, AIR Suratgarh, FM Rainbow Mumbai, FM Gold Mumbai, AIR News 24×7 and FM Rainbow Lucknow top the charts.

More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati’s official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries.

Here’s a glimpse at the top countries, apart from India, where AIR live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular; top All India Radio streams on NewsOnAir App in the rest of the world. You can also find the country-wise breakup of the same. These rankings are based on data from February 1 to February 28, 2022.