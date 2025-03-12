Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasises rapid capability enhancements at DSSC Wellington

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh highlighted the imperative need for rapid capability enhancements to address emerging security challenges in an evolving geo-strategic landscape.

The CAS was addressing student officers from the Indian Armed Forces undergoing the 80th Staff Course, along with the permanent faculty at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington.

During his address, he urged course officers to embrace change, critically evaluate evolving threats, and formulate adaptive strategies for future conflicts. Emphasising the importance of jointmanship, he stressed the need for integrated training and operational synergy among the three Services to bolster combat effectiveness.

The ACM provided a strategic overview of the Indian Air Force (IAF), detailing its ongoing capability development initiatives and underscoring the significance of unified operations in modern warfare. He also lauded the accomplishments, resilience, and unwavering commitment of IAF personnel in safeguarding India’s national interests.

As part of his visit, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh received a briefing on the DSSC’s training activities, which focus on fostering jointmanship among the Armed Forces—a crucial element in contemporary military preparedness. Commending the institution’s role in shaping future military leaders through rigorous academic and professional training, he reaffirmed the IAF’s commitment to strengthening joint operational capabilities and inter-service cooperation.