Air ambulances & helicopters to be deployed in UP in case of emergencies during LS polls

In a proactive measure to deal with emergencies during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for deployment of air ambulances and helicopters across all the seven phases of the polls as it unfolds in the state.

The air ambulances and helicopters will be strategically stationed across various locations in the state according to the election phase and facilitate provision of assistance during crises, officials said here on Wednesday.

The UP government has already procured air ambulances and helicopters on lease from a private aviation company, headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

The aerial resources will not only stand ready to offer swift assistance during crises but also facilitate the transportation of medical supplies and the deployment of paramilitary and police forces as needed. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of the elections.

In the initial phase scheduled for April 19th, focusing on the western region of Uttar Pradesh, helicopters will be stationed in Moradabad on the 18th and 19th of April and an air ambulance in Bareilly on the 19th.

Similarly, for the second phase on April 26th, helicopters will be deployed at Aligarh on the 25th and 26th of April, whereas air ambulances will be stationed in Meerut on the 26th. Moving to the third phase on May 7th, helicopters will be positioned in Agra on the 6th and 7th of May, while air ambulances will be deployed at Bareilly on the 7th.

As the elections progress to the fourth phase on May 13th, helicopters will be stationed at Kanpur on the 12th and 13th of May, and an air ambulance will be stationed in Lucknow on the 13th. Likewise, for the fifth phase on May 20th, helicopters will be stationed in Jhansi, and an air ambulance in Lucknow. In the sixth phase, helicopters will be deployed in Ayodhya, and an air ambulance in Prayagraj. Finally, in the last phase on June 1st, helicopters will be positioned in Gorakhpur, while air ambulances will be stationed in Varanasi.

In addition to providing critical medical assistance during emergencies, these helicopters and air ambulances will play a pivotal role in swiftly transporting and deploying forces to affected areas. This preemptive measure aims to mitigate the risk of potential major accidents during emergencies. JetServ Aviation Pvt Ltd, based in Gurugram, has been contracted on lease, with a minimum usage requirement of 2 hours per day, at a cost of Rs 5.60 lakh.

Over the course of 7 days, this arrangement will amount to a total expenditure of Rs 39.20 lakh, with financial approval granted by the state government. The Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Department and the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow are tasked with calculating and managing payments, including applicable GST, in accordance with regulations. Any surplus funds remaining after expenditures will be deposited into the treasury as per established protocols.