AIMPLB threatens nationwide protests if Waqf Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday warned of a nationwide movement if the Waqf Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament. Addressing a press conference on the issue, AIMPLB spokesperson Dr Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said they would run a peaceful agitation until the proposed amendments are withdrawn.



“If this bill is passed in Parliament, then we will start a nationwide movement against it. We won’t sit quietly. We will make use of all legal and constitutional provisions available to us. We will run a peaceful agitation until the proposed amendments are taken back,” Ilyas said.



Terming the bill “discriminatory and communally motivated,” the AIMPLB spokesperson highlighted that “the points made by Opposition members were also not taken into consideration by the JPC.”



The AIMPLB’s remarks came as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was taken up for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. Introducing the bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill in JPC had been unprecedented in India’s parliamentary history.



“I want to say that the discussion that has taken place on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Joint Committee of both Houses has never been done in the parliamentary history of India to date. I thank and congratulate all the members of the Joint Committee… To date, a total of 284 delegations from the stakeholders of different communities have presented their views and suggestions before the committee. Waqf boards of 25 state governments and union territories have also presented their submissions,” he stated.



Rijiju expressed the hope that those opposing the bill, would have a change of heart and support it with a positive outlook.

“I not only hope, but I am sure that those who oppose this bill will also have a change in their hearts. Everyone will support this bill with a positive attitude,” he said.



The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

