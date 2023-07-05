AIMPLB issues QR Code for people to oppose UCC

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday issued a letter urging people to register their protest against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Board issued the letter urging people to register their protest against the Uniform Civil Code. A one-time QR code has also been given through the letter, which can be scanned to send your opinion directly to the Law Commission of India.

An appeal has been made through the letter that a large number of people should register their protest against the Uniform Civil Code.

The letter issued in the name of Mohammad Fazlurehim Mujaddidi, general secretary of the Board, alleged that an environment is being created to implement Uniform Civil Code in the country, through which the freedom of different religions and cultures is being hurt.

According to the letter, the Law Commission of India has sought opinion from the cities of the country regarding the Uniform Civil Code, so people should respond in this regard in a big way and oppose the Uniform Civil Code.

People have been appealed to click on it and by opening Gmail. ” The answer material will appear in front of you, you can click on your name and send a button there. Your reply will reach the Law Commission directly,” it said.

In the past, while supporting the Uniform Civil Code, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that there cannot be two laws in one country.

Lot of discussion has already commenced over UCC and there is a wide possibility that a draft of UCC can be introduced in the Parliament in the coming monsoon session.