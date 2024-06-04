AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi leads by whooping 3 lakh votes in Hyderabad

AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi is winning the Hyderabad seat by more than three lakh votes defeating BJP’s K Madhavi Latha in a straight fight. This will be the fifth straight victory for Owaisi who has held the seat since 2004.

Owaisi is contesting from Hyderabad against the BJP’s Madhavi Latha Kompella. Kompella had polled 3,09,568 votes till 3 pm, according to the Election Commission trends.

The Congress has fielded Mohammad Waliullah Sameer, while the BRS fielded Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.

Advertisement

The seat has been an AIMIM stronghold for the last four decades. Owaisi has won the seat for four straight terms since 2004. Before him, Owaisi’s father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented Hyderabad seat in the Lok Sabha for six straight terms since 1984.