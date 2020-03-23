In order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) closed it’s Out Patient Department (OPD) services in New Delhi and all centres from Tuesday.

The information was circulated through a letter approved by AIIMS Director Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent.

In a letter addressed to chiefs of all centres and heads of all clinical departments and other officials, AIIMS told about the closure of the OPD. Speciality services will also be closed for patients from March 24 till further orders.

“In continuation of the earlier circular regarding temporary stoppage of routine walk-in OPD patients’ registration in AIIMS, it has now been decided that all OPD services, including speciality services — all new as well as follow-up patient’s registration in AIIMS Hospital and all centres — will remain closed from Tuesday till further orders,” the letter said.

Due to the deadly coronavirus, the country is witnessing a lockdown situation.

As of now, the country has recorded 415 positive cases with 7 deaths due to the deadly coronavirus.

The Centre on Monday issued an order asking state governments to “strictly enforce lockdown” in Coronavirus-affected areas as it was announced on Sunday.