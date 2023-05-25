AICC calls Gehlot, Pilot, Dotasara to discuss poll strategy tomorrow

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has invited Rajasthan’s prominent Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot to attend an important meeting on the preparedness for the upcoming state assembly polls due in December this year, and likely to take up the Pilot faction’s ultimatum to Gehlot government over its three main demands.

Chief Minister Gehlot and his team of leaders is expected to reach Delhi by a special plane from Kota tomorrow at 1:45 pm after attending a ‘mass marriage function’ at Baran.

Pilot is also likely to attend the meeting, his close source told SNS when contacted. Dr C P Joshi, Harish Choudhary, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Raghu Sharma and Raghveer Meena are among those who are likely to attend the meeting.

Actually, the AICC has decided to hold the ‘election strategy’ meeting with top leaders of the four states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana in coming days.

However, senior leaders in Rajasthan PCC are tightlipped on whether the ongoing tussle between Gehlot and Pilot would crop up during the Delhi meeting for discussion. However, PCC President Dotasara has sent his report on Pilot’s Jan Sangharsh Pad Yatra (held on May 11-15) to the party Incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as it was sought by him.

A PCC source said the meeting would also finalise the extension of Pradesh Congress Committee’s office bearers and functionaries in most of the districts in the state as the district president posts are lying vacant for the last four years.

“The party will also hold separate meetings with the leaders of the three other states of MP, Telangana, and Chattisgarh as the assembly elections are due later this year in December”, Randhawa has said earlier.

A few days ago, Randhawa told the media in Delhi, “Ye purana ho gaya hai, nayi baat karo (This has become an old issue, talk of new subject)”. Recently, at the Jaipur airport he commented that Pilot’s Jan Sangharsh Yatra call before the Karnataka poll (before voting) was ‘inappropriate’. In politics there is no permanent friend or foe, he said, adding if Pilot had given an ultimatum then the CM Gehlot shall answer to it. Randhawa also opined that Pilot should take up a scam of Sanjivani Cooperative Society in which Jal Shakti Minister GS Shekhawat figured in the FIR lodged by the SOG.