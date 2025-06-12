Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi directs Amit Shah, Aviation Minister to reach Ahmedabad, ensure all possible help to those affected

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to reach Ahmedabad and ensure that all possible help is extended to those affected in the Air India plane crash, according to sources.

The Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad this afternoon.

According to reports, there were 242 people on board the aircraft, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew.

Soon after the crash, PM Modi spoke to both Home Minister Shah and Aviation Minister Naidu to take stock of the situation, the sources added.

Shah has also spoken to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and assured him of all possible help from the Centre.

Meanwhile, a team of the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is also said to be leaving for Ahmedabad for investigation into the tragic air mishap.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that he is personally monitoring the situation and has asked agencies concerned to take swift and coordinated action.

“Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site,” the minister said.