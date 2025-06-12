Ahmedabad plane crash: Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM, rescue and relief works on war footing

Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and assured full cooperation.

The Gujarat Chief Minister expressed his deep shock over the plane crash.

In a post on X, CM Patel said that he has instructed officials to carry out rescue and relief works on a war footing.

“I am deeply saddened by the incident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing,” he said in Gujarati.

The CM further informed that a green corridor will be created to rush injured passengers to nearby medical facilities.

“I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on a priority basis,” he added.

According to reports, there were 242 people on board the aircraft, including 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that he is personally monitoring the situation and has asked agencies concerned to take swift and coordinated action.

“Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site,” the minister said.