Ahmedabad air crash: Raj governor, CM, ex-CM condole loss of lives

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, and his predecessor Ashok Gehlot expressed shock and grief over the crash of the London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad with five of the 232 passengers from the state on board.

Expressing grief over the incident, Governor Bagade said, “The tragic incident rendered deep shock, I am sad and do pray for early recovery of injured persons and eternal peace for the deceased.”

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Sharma said, “It was a sad jolt rendering news, I feel sorry for those who lost their dear ones, praying for well beingness of flight crew and speedy recovery of injured passengers.”

Former chief minister Gehlot and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani called it “a heartbreaking incident that gloomed us all”.

Among the 242 onboard the ill-fated flight were two pilots and 10 crew members, four passengers, Virdhi Chand, Prakash Menariya, two siblings Shubh and Sagun Modi. Details about them were not available immediately.

District Collector Udaipur Namit Mehta went to Saheli Nagar locality of Udaipur to meet Modi siblings.

Among the passengers was one Khushboo of Jodhpur. Her relatives were on their way back home to Jodhpur after seeing her off at the Ahmedabad airport when they got the sad news about the plane crash.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP state unit has deferred all its political programmes in the wake of the tragic crash.

Chief Minister Sharma had also put off one administrative meeting that was scheduled to be held late this afternoon to review activities and accomplishments of targets of the PWD department.