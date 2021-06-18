With an eye on the 2022 polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a bonanza of 10,000 government jobs within the next six months in his Goa Revolution Day speech on Friday.

Sawant also said that the Goa government would be starting a coding and robotics module in the state’s schools in the coming academic year.

“I have seen that many have lost their employment in the private sector due to Covid. So many youth in Goa are now unemployed. I am worried about this,” Sawant said in his virtual speech.

“All government vacancies will be filled in the next six months. Some have been advertised and others which have not been advertised yet in some day. Approximately 10,000 jobs over the next six months will be filled after conducting examinations and physical tests,” the Chief Minister also said. Polls to the state assembly are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

“We are introducing coding and robotic education in school’s scheme. The scheme is being devised by the Director of Education and Director of Technical Education to teach coding and robotics to our students from this year,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that special government centres would be started in the state’s colleges to coach students for competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, as well as for recruitment in banks and other Central government services.

Commenting on the preparations conducted by the state government to tackle the Covid crisis, Sawant said that the health administration was geared to meet the third pandemic wave, should it emerge.

“Even if the third wave comes by mistake, we have already set up an expert committee. Experts from the Indian paediatric Association, Indian Medical Association, and government sector like the DHS (Directorate of Health Services) have been consulted for raising equipment, infrastructure and medicine required to tackle it with the help of the task force. We are fully prepared for the third wave,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that Rs 2 lakh would be doled out to families from economically backward sections, who have lost a breadwinner during the pandemic.

The Chief Minister also said that seven lakh persons have already been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine and added that he expected 100 per cent coverage of the first dose to be completed in Goa by July 30.